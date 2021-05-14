Left Menu

India to get second batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine by end of week -RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:43 IST
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday it expects the second batch of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to India by the end of the week.

"Inoculations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad today followed the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in India on May 1," the RDIF said in a statement. "The second batch of Sputnik V is expected to arrive in India by the end of the week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

