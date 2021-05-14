Left Menu

TN receives first medical oxygen express train from West Bengal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:49 IST
TN receives first medical oxygen express train from West Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

Tamil Nadu on Friday received the first set of medical oxygen for Covid patients- about 80 metric tonnes- through an express train from West Bengal in the wee hours of Friday, officials said.

Southern Railway officials said the train which arrived here from Durgapur on Friday was sent to Tamil Nadu to address the demand for medical oxygen amid the COVID-19 surge in the State.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the first oxygen express reached Tamil Nadu for COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu.

''The first #OxygenExpress has reached Chennai from Durgapur with medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu'', Goyal said and shared pictures of the train in his Twitter account on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian, his cabinet colleague Sekar Babu, Health Department Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and senior government officials formally received the oxygen express train at Tondiarpet Yard in the wee hours of Friday.

Briefing reporters, Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin was holding talks with the Centre on a daily basis to address the issues arising due to the COVID-19 surge in Tamil Nadu.

''Under one such initiative is the oxygen express train which has arrived from West Bengal today. It has 80 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and after unloading, it will be distributed to various districts in the state...,'' he said.

To a query, the Minister said the 80 metric tonnes would be able to meet the demand for medical oxygen in Tamil Nadu ''to an extent'' and added some more oxygen express trains were expected to arrive to meet the demand in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday.After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...

Mali's interim premier resigns to make way for new government

The head of Malis transitional government, Moctar Ouane, has resigned, paving the way for President Bah Ndaw to form a new government, the presidency said in a statement on Friday.Moctar Ouane was named interim prime minister in September a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021