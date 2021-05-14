Left Menu

Cosmos Bank picks TAC Security's ESOF for Next Generation Risk and Vulnerability Management

TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, today announced that ESOF has been selected by Cosmos Bank as the vulnerability management solution for its entire IT stacks.

TAC Security. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (BusinessWire India): TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, today announced that ESOF has been selected by Cosmos Bank as the vulnerability management solution for its entire IT stacks. Cosmos Bank, one of the largest cooperative bank in India, will use ESOF Vulnerability Management Platform to manage the enterprise security in one framework.

TAC Security's ESOF Score helps the organization to measure the risk of the assets with the help of artificial intelligence. It also allows you to reduce the cyber risk on real time basis while helping you measure the security posture with the history trend. ESOF combines traditional Vulnerability Assessment data with real time risk data from the widest array of sources to give security teams one place they can view and understand their risk posture. With a single risk score for the enterprise and drill down visibility into risk by business unit, security leaders can use ESOF efficiently communicate, prioritize, and take action to improve their security posture.

"We are delighted to work with Cosmos Bank as they are leading and one of the largest co-operative bank in the country," said Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive of Officer & Founder of TAC Security. "ESOF VMP will automate the entire vulnerability management cycle thus significantly accelerate the risk response and help to measure and prioritize the risk based vulnerability." "In evaluating various solutions, the decision to select TAC Security' ESOF was based on five clear criteria: risk management, cyber score, scalability, ease-of-use and overall cost effectiveness. TAC Security has met our demands without compromise and given us a reliable, centralized solution for protecting our critical assets across the IT stack," said Arti Dhole, CIO Cosmos Bank.

