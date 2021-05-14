U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Denmark, Iceland, Greenland

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Copenhagen, Reykjavik, and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, from May 16 to May 20, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

While in Reykjavik, Blinken will attend the May 19-20 Arctic Council Ministerial, the department said.

