U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Denmark, Iceland, Greenland

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit Denmark, Iceland, GreenlandReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:31 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Copenhagen, Reykjavik, and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, from May 16 to May 20, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.
While in Reykjavik, Blinken will attend the May 19-20 Arctic Council Ministerial, the department said.
