Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until May 17, the German carrier said on Friday, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates.

Lufthansa had said on Thursday it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv through May 14.

