Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel AvivReuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:36 IST
Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until May 17, the German carrier said on Friday, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates.
Lufthansa had said on Thursday it was suspending all flights to Tel Aviv through May 14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
