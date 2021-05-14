Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Italy audit court rejects public funding for ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine-sources

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine have been thrown into doubt after the state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into local biotech company ReiThera, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:40 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Italy audit court rejects public funding for ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine-sources

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine have been thrown into doubt after the state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into local biotech company ReiThera, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday. A source at the audit court said it had ruled this week against a contract drawn up by state agency Invitalia to invest some 50 million euros ($60.62 million) as part of a deal with ReiThera to support its development of the new vaccine.

"The investment scheme is illegitimate, and therefore void," the source said, without providing any details. The court normally adjudicates on whether state agencies have followed correct procedures and not on the merits of a project.

The company's vaccine has concluded stage-2 trials and the firm is in early talks with Brussels to supply the European Union. However, it needs public funding to start stage-3 trials. Invitalia didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. The state audit court declined to comment on the case.

'UNPRECEDENTED' Stefano Colloca, a senior director at ReiThera, said he had not heard from the court.

"We're waiting to hear the official news, to find out if it's true and (if so) why this decision was made, which, as far as we know, would be unprecedented," he told Reuters. A source from the industry ministry, which had signed the investment contract along with Invitalia and ReiThera, confirmed the audit court ruling and said a decision on what to do would be made in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government, which inherited the project from the previous administration led by Giuseppe Conte, could either decide to re-write the contract in an effort to overcome the court objections or else drop the plan. Alternatively, it could plough ahead regardless, but such a move in defiance of the court would be highly unusual.

ReiThera - whose aim is to produce some 100 million shots of a single-dose vaccine at a production site close to Rome this year - has been developing the project in partnership with Germany's Leukocare and Belgium's Univercells. After encouraging results from phase 1 trials, the previous government decided to invest in the company to give Italy some independence in vaccine procurement, which at the moment relies entirely on a joint EU initiative.

The ReiThera vaccine is based on a so-called non-replicating adenoviral vector, the same technology that AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have used in their shots. Vaccinations for both those brands are recommended only for people aged 60 and above in Italy, after it and other European countries briefly halted AstraZeneca inoculations in March due to very rare cases of blood clots.

J&J supplies were also temporarily frozen due to similar concerns. ($1 = 0.8249 euros) (Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack to be brought home on May 15

The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were ...

Olympics-Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday.After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step...

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursdays 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021