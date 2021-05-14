Portugal to welcome UK tourists from May 17, Lusa news agency says
Portugal will allow British tourists to enter the country from May 17, following Britain's go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to the southern European nation from that date, Lusa news agency reported on Friday.Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:42 IST
Portugal will allow British tourists to enter the country from May 17, following Britain's go-ahead last week for its holidaymakers to travel to the southern European nation from that date, Lusa news agency reported on Friday. Citing a foreign ministry source, the state news agency said tourists would be required to present a negative PCR test upon arrival in Portugal taken 72 hours before departure.
An official government announcement is expected later today. Bookings for holidays in Portugal have soared after Britain added the country to a green list allowing Britons to travel there without needing to quarantine when going back home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more
Portugal reaches final phase of lockdown easing, land border with Spain reopens
Odd News Roundup: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal; Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys
Portugal, Spain to fully reopen land border on May 1 after COVID restrictions
High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal