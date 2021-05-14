Left Menu

Leveraging New Technologies can Help Protect Families During the COVID: Population Foundation of India

We must leverage online platforms and come up with innovations to respond to gender-based violence and risks to womens health and employment going forward. Digital connectedness has helped encourage information sharing and contributed to alleviating the economic impact of COVID-19 by providing platforms and tools to protect livelihoods amid lockdowns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:44 IST
Leveraging New Technologies can Help Protect Families During the COVID: Population Foundation of India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Families across the world have been under tremendous pressure in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Deep seated gender inequalities and discrimination have ensured that the dice is rolled against women and girls. As quarantine measures force people to remain at home, close schools and day-care facilities, the burden of unpaid care and domestic work on women has increased exponentially. Young people, too, are faced with their share of challenges. School closures and curfews have meant that children and adolescents are missing out on their education, and are vulnerable to mental health issues. Those aged above 65 have been subject to the most rigorous isolation, as they continue to be at higher risk of mortality due to COVID-19. The negative physical and psychological impact on them is evident. This year the International Day of Families, observed every year on May 15th, is focussing on the effects of new technologies on the well-being of families. The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of digital technologies in shaping our world. At the same time, it has revealed the need to take cognisance of vulnerable populations and pre-existing inequalities, as a result of the digital divide, when expediting the use of digital platforms and technological solutions. Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, said, “Providing access to technological solutions across sectors for women and children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is critical for ensuring their health and safety. Evidence from past epidemics, including Ebola (2014-16) and Zika (2016) suggests that women and children are at greater risk of exploitation and violence. Women’s economic and productive lives are disproportionately affected, and they spend twice as much time on unpaid caregiving work. We have seen how lockdowns have impacted maternal health, with women unable to access maternal services. We must leverage online platforms and come up with innovations to respond to gender-based violence and risks to women’s health and employment going forward.” Digital connectedness has helped encourage information sharing and contributed to alleviating the economic impact of COVID-19 by providing platforms and tools to protect livelihoods amid lockdowns. Online classes have helped many students continue their education. Those fortunate enough to be able to avail work from home options have benefited from technologies that allow for seamless information sharing even while out of the office. Digital technologies have helped create awareness on COVID-appropriate behaviors as well as availability of health services. People have gained enormously through telemedicine services, which have made safer and prompt health care delivery possible. Despite the obvious benefits of technology for families, this digital divide between demographics and regions that have access to internet-enabled devices remains significant. In India, 78 percent, or about 1.06 billion, people have mobile phone connections (2020) and more than 574 million people are able to access the internet (2019). While we are likely to have about 900 million Internet users by 2025, large swathes of the country still have limited or no access today. In 2019, only 46 percent of users in India were from rural regions, while only 35 percent of women and 37 percent of school-going children had online access. The age-based digital divide has also heightened the negative effects of isolation among the elderly, who may not have the skill to use available technologies. Population Foundation of India has been working closely with partner organizations to safeguard the wellbeing of families, especially of women and young people. Given the adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis on already marginalized and vulnerable groups, it will be critical in the coming months to build support systems to reverse this impact. From a technology standpoint, providing women and children with the tools they need to continue their education, connect with support systems and access quick and effective medical care could go a long way.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hopefully if IPL gets rescheduled, I will be able to go again: Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer, who made a successful return to cricket from an injury lay-off, said he is hopeful of returning to India for the now-suspended IPL if it is rescheduled later in the year.The 26-year-old had missed the IPL due...

UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628, while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state ...

Maha bar raided by cops some days ago demolished by civic team

A restaurant-bar was demolished in the early hours of Friday by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district for allegedly operating without permission, officials said.The action by the civic bodys anti-encroachment team start...

Goa Congress to file criminal case against CM and Health Minister over deaths due to shortage of oxygen

Following the deaths of patients at Goa Medical College Hospital due to lack of oxygen during the past two weeks, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said the Congress would file a criminal complaint against Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021