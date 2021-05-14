Left Menu

With superheroes and sci-fi, Disney+ outlook bright

Slow subscriber growth at Walt Disney Co's streaming service in the last quarter was a speed bump as a slate of Marvel superhero films and sci-fi thrillers from the Hollywood powerhouse will attract new fans, analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:10 IST
With superheroes and sci-fi, Disney+ outlook bright

Slow subscriber growth at Walt Disney Co's streaming service in the last quarter was a speed bump as a slate of Marvel superhero films and sci-fi thrillers from the Hollywood powerhouse will attract new fans, analysts said. The positive comments come a day after Disney+, the streaming service the company launched late in 2019, failed to reach as many subscribers by early April as Wall Street had estimated. Disney shares fell 3.3% in premarket trading on Friday.

Disney+ is late to streaming, dominated for years by Netflix Inc, but it can afford to spend at a slower pace on new content than rivals such as Apple Inc, drawing instead from a deep well of older, but popular content. "The benefit where Disney+ is concerned is its content already exists, and doesn't age in the same way many of today's films do," said Sophie Lund-Yates, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "In the world of streaming, that is a godsend."

Disney focused on the streaming service during the pandemic, quickly adding subscribers as people stuck at home due to travel curbs looked for more content than Netflix could offer. As of early April, Disney+ had 103.6 million subscribers globally. The service's explosive growth pushed Disney shares up by a quarter last year, despite big losses at the unit that houses Disney+.

Still, Disney+, as well as other streaming services, are unlikely to be able to sustain growth seen during the pandemic, analysts said, as people switch off their devices after months of binge watching and step outdoors as vaccinations pick up. Last month, Netflix forecast sharply lower-than-expected subscriber additions for the June quarter.

For now, analysts are upbeat on Disney. "We'd call the current slowdown but a speed bump given the assets Disney will bring to bear on streaming," Wells Fargo said in a note. "The content pipeline is when, not if."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

289 COVID deaths, 8506 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 12.40%

Delhi reported 8,506 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, with a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent, while 289 more people succumbed to the infection, the Health Department said on Friday.However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Hopefully if IPL gets rescheduled, I will be able to go again: Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer, who made a successful return to cricket from an injury lay-off, said he is hopeful of returning to India for the now-suspended IPL if it is rescheduled later in the year.The 26-year-old had missed the IPL due...

UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628, while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state ...

Maha bar raided by cops some days ago demolished by civic team

A restaurant-bar was demolished in the early hours of Friday by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district for allegedly operating without permission, officials said.The action by the civic bodys anti-encroachment team start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021