Truck overturns on motorcycle; 3 dead, 2-year-old boy survives

Truck overturns on motorcycle; 3 dead, 2-year-old boy survivesPTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:19 IST
Three persons were killed and a two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape on Friday after a truck overturned on their motorcycle and caught fire while trying to avoid hitting a car in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The incident took place at 3pm near Sirsaud Square on Shivpuri-Jhansi highway here, an official said.
''The driver of the truck lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car and overturned on a motorcycle on which a man, a woman, a girl and a two-year-old boy were travelling.
On overturning, the truck caught fire,'' said Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav.
''The man, woman and girl were charred to death, while the two-year-old, who had a miraculous escape, was picked up and taken to safety by passersby. The truck driver escaped and a hunt is on for him. The motorcycle-borne deceased are yet to be identified,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
