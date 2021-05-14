Left Menu

Truck overturns on motorcycle; 3 dead, 2-year-old boy survives

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three persons were killed and a two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape on Friday after a truck overturned on their motorcycle and caught fire while trying to avoid hitting a car in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place at 3pm near Sirsaud Square on Shivpuri-Jhansi highway here, an official said.

''The driver of the truck lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car and overturned on a motorcycle on which a man, a woman, a girl and a two-year-old boy were travelling.

On overturning, the truck caught fire,'' said Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav.

''The man, woman and girl were charred to death, while the two-year-old, who had a miraculous escape, was picked up and taken to safety by passersby. The truck driver escaped and a hunt is on for him. The motorcycle-borne deceased are yet to be identified,'' the official added.

