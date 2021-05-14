Left Menu

Forex reserves up by USD 1.444 bn to USD 589.465 bn

The countrys foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.444 billion to USD 589.465 billion in the week ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.In the previous week ended April 30, 2021, the reserves had risen by USD 3.913 billion to USD 588.02 billion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:25 IST
Forex reserves up by USD 1.444 bn to USD 589.465 bn
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.444 billion to USD 589.465 billion in the week ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended April 30, 2021, the reserves had risen by USD 3.913 billion to USD 588.02 billion. The reserves had touched a lifetime high of USD 590.185 billion in the week ended January 29, 2021.

During the reporting week ended May 7, 2021, the increase in reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by USD 434 million to USD 546.493 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves surged by USD 1.016 billion to USD 36.48 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by USD 4 million to USD 1.503 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 1 million to USD 4.989 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

289 COVID deaths, 8506 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 12.40%

Delhi reported 8,506 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, with a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent, while 289 more people succumbed to the infection, the Health Department said on Friday.However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Hopefully if IPL gets rescheduled, I will be able to go again: Archer

England speedster Jofra Archer, who made a successful return to cricket from an injury lay-off, said he is hopeful of returning to India for the now-suspended IPL if it is rescheduled later in the year.The 26-year-old had missed the IPL due...

UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628, while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state ...

Maha bar raided by cops some days ago demolished by civic team

A restaurant-bar was demolished in the early hours of Friday by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district for allegedly operating without permission, officials said.The action by the civic bodys anti-encroachment team start...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021