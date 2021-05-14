Aditya Birla Capital posts Rs 375 cr net profit in Q4

Aditya Birla Capital on Friday said it has reported the highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 375 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-banking financial company said it posted strong growth across businesses leading to delivery of the highest ever consolidated profit, despite a COVID-hit year.

The highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 375 crore grew by 2.6 times year-on-year.

Revenue during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21 rose by 16 per cent to Rs 5,917 crore as against Rs 5,085 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year 2020-21, the company's net profit grew by 22 per cent to Rs 1,127 crore as against Rs 920 crore in the previous financial year.

Revenue during the year rose by 14 per cent to Rs 20,447 crore from Rs 17,927 crore, ABCL said.

The active customer base grew by 22 per cent to 2.4 crore aided by the focus on granular retail growth across businesses.

The company's AUM (assets under management) across asset management, life insurance, and health insurance businesses rose 10 per cent year on year, to over Rs 3,35,000 crore.

Overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew by 2 per cent, nearly at Rs 60,000 crore.

Gross premium (life and health) grew by 25 per cent to Rs 11,076 crore, with the retail mix at 72 per cent, reflecting the scale in insurance, ABCL said.

The stock of the company closed at Rs 121.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.68 per cent from the previous close.

