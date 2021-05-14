Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V vaccine in India at Rs 995.4 per dose

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday launched COVID vaccine Sputnik V in India and the imported vaccine is priced at Rs 995.4 per dose.

The first dose of Sputnik V, also the first foreign-made vaccine used in the country, was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot project.

The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, according to Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

''The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins,'' it said in a statement.

Currently, the imported dose is priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948 along with 5 per cent GST, which amounts to Rs 995.4 per dose.

''Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months. Subsequently, supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from Indian manufacturing partners,'' the statement said.

The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply.

According to Dr Reddy's, it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in the country to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V as part of the national inoculation effort.

''With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against COVID-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe,'' Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad said.

In a separate statement, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine used in India.

''The second batch of Sputnik V is expected to arrive in India by the end of the week,'' it said.

RDIF noted that India is leading production hub for Sputnik V. It has reached agreements with leading Indian pharmaceutical companies -- Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech -- that are aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year.

''Sputnik V is the first foreign-made vaccine used in India. RDIF stands ready to support our partners in India to launch a full-scale vaccination with Sputnik V as soon as possible,'' RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

The safe and effective Russian vaccine, which to date is authorised in 65 countries, will make an important contribution in upscaling the vaccination in India and bringing down the number of cases, he noted.

Till now, only two vaccines were being administered in India against COVID-19 -- Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech and Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

On Thursday, the Centre said that over two billion doses of vaccines will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population.

V K Paul, Member (Health) at Niti Aayog had said the estimated 216 crore doses that are likely to be produced between August and December include 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 crore doses of Covaxin.

Dr Reddy's had received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import Sputnik V into India for restricted use in emergency situations in April.

The company had partnered with RDIF to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per an article published in the medical journal Lancet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)