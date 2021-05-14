Left Menu

Asian Paints shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:26 IST
Shares of Asian Paints on Friday zoomed over 8 per cent, adding Rs 20,863.1 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 8.51 per cent to close at Rs 2,773.60 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.06 per cent to Rs 2,839.

On the NSE, it gained 8.54 per cent to close at Rs 2,774.50.

Its market valuation also rallied Rs 20,863.1 crore to Rs 2,66,043.10 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 5.03 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.05 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Asian Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 869.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, helped by volume growth in the domestic as well as in the international market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 480.25 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints had said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 43.49 per cent at Rs 6,651.43 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,635.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

