Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours: DEL43 PM-LD-VIRUS Prime Minister says COVID virus rapidly spreading in rural areas New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in rural areas, as he urged citizens to take precautions, wear masks and maintain social distance to check spread disease that has claimed at least 2.6 lakh lives.

DEL58 PM-LD KISAN-INSTALMENT Rs 1.35 lakh cr disbursed so far under PM-KISAN scheme; govt buying more wheat, paddy at MSP: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre has transferred around Rs 1,35,000 crore so far under the PM-KISAN scheme with the payment of eighth instalment on Friday and is also procuring higher quantity of paddy and wheat at MSP to boost farmers' income.

DEL67 BIZ-2NDLD DRREDDYS-SPUTNIK Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V vaccine in India at Rs 995.4 per dose New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday launched COVID vaccine Sputnik V in India and the imported vaccine is priced at Rs 995.4 per dose.

DEL64 BIZ-TRADE Exports jump to USD 30.63 bn in Apr; trade deficit at USD 15.1 bn New Delhi: India's exports in April jumped nearly three-fold to USD 30.63 billion from USD 10.36 billion in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday.

BOM13 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves up by USD 1.444 bn to USD 589.465 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.444 billion to USD 589.465 billion in the week ended May 7, 2021, RBI data showed.

DCM10 BIZ-GOAIR-LD IPO Go Airlines files draft papers for Rs 3,600 crore-IPO New Delhi: Go Airlines, which has rebranded itself as 'Go First', has filed preliminary papers for an initial share sale worth Rs 3,600 crore and the proceeds will be mainly used to repay dues amid the aviation industry facing strong headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL63 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee settles at near 7-wk high of 73.29, rises 13 paise against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened by 13 paise to settle at a near seven-week high of 73.29 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking weaker American currency in the overseas market.

DEL57 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks end flat in see-saw trade; log weekly losses Mumbai: The BSE Sensex eked out marginal gains on Friday after two sessions of deep declines as investors scooped up Asian Paints, RIL and FMCG stocks amid a rebounding trend in overseas markets. DEL51 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 146; silver jumps Rs 513 New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 146 to Rs 47,110 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices rise again, reach record highs New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Friday touched record high levels across the country after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

DCM38 BIZ-PGCIL-INVIT-MONETISATION PGIL raises Rs 2,736 cr through InvIT OFS New Delhi: State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Friday said it has received Rs 2,736.02 crore through sale of 27.41 crore units in the PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) offer for sale.

DCM28 BIZ-VACCINATION-BANKS-FINMIN COVID-19: Finmin asks states to vaccinate staff of banks, insurance cos on priority basis New Delhi: The finance ministry on Friday asked state governments to accord priority to employees of banks and insurance companies for COVID-19 vaccination, saying they are exposed to high risks during these difficult times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)