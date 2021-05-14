Cipla Q4 profit up 73 pc at Rs 412 cr

Drug major Cipla on Friday posted 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across markets.

The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 238 crore in January-March 2019-20.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,606 crore as compared with Rs 4,376 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, Cipla reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,389 crore as against Rs 1,500 crore in 2019-20.

Total revenue from operations in the last fiscal year rose to Rs 19,160 crore as against Rs 17,132 crore in 2019-20.

The drug maker said its domestic prescription business grew 6 per cent while the overall business in South Africa rose 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Similarly, the US business reported USD 138 million in revenue. Commenting on the COVID situation, Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said the company stands firmly with the nation as it continues the fight against a massive second wave of the pandemic. ''We are privileged to be a part of an industry which is at the centre of this fight. We have been relentless in our efforts to ensure the continuity of supply of life saving drugs. We have significantly expanded our capacity for COVID drugs and have also partnered with global pharma companies and government authorities to bring innovative treatment options to the country,'' he noted.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (face value Rs 2 each) for 2020-21. Cipla shares on Friday ended flat at Rs 904.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)