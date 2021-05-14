Left Menu

Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:39 IST
Court allows Irish regulator to proceed with inquiry into Facebook data flows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland's High Court on Friday rejected a Facebook bid to block an inquiry by the Irish data regulator that could halt Facebook's data flows from the European Union to the United States.

"For the reasons set out in this judgment, I refuse all of the reliefs sought by FBI (Facebook Ireland) and dismiss the claims made by it in the proceedings," the court said in a judgement.

"FBI has not established any basis for impugning the DPC's (Data Protection Commissioner's) decision or the PDD (Preliminary Draft Decision) or the procedures for the inquiry adopted by the DPC," the judgment said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. retail sales take breather, record savings seen underpinning spending

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks faded, but an acceleration is likely in the coming months amid record savings and a reopening economy.The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also s...

Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals surrender, one of them tests COVID-19 positive

Five Naxals carrying cash rewards on their heads surrendered before authorities in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, and one of them has tested coronavirus positive, police said.The Naxal, who has tested positive for COVID-19, t...

Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 cases in more than 3 weeks

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including its first local transmissions in more than three weeks, national and regional authorities said.Four of the cases were local infections in the eastern province of Anhui, all ...

Irish health system targeted in ''serious'' ransomware attack

Irelands health service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in a ransomware attack by what it called international criminals. Appointments and elective surgeries were canceled at several hospitals and Deputy Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021