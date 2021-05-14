Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:44 IST
Janaushadhi Kendras, BPPI, others ensuring availability of essential drugs: Govt

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India and other stakeholders have come together to ensure that essential medicines and other items are available at affordable prices across the country, the government said on Friday.

''Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), Distributors and other stakeholders have come together and are contributing in the fight against the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

As on May 13, 2021, 7,733 PMBJKs are functional across the country in 36 states/union territories covering all districts of the country, it added.

''1,449 medicines and 204 surgical & consumables are available in the basket of PMBJP for sale through these PMBJKs,'' the ministry said. Essential medicines and other items like face masks and sanitisers are available at PMBJKs. Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the best quality N-95 facemasks are being made available at only Rs 25 per unit at all kendras, it added.

In the current financial year till May 13, BPPI has made sales of Rs 80.18 crore which has led to savings of approximately Rs 500 crore to people, the statement said.

At present, three modern warehouses at Gurugram, Guwahati and Chennai for storage and distribution of drugs for PMBJKs are functional and a fourth one is under construction at Surat.

Further, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas, the statement said.

BPPI is the implementing agency of the PMBJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

