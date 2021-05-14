10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 O2 cylinders, 4.2 L Remdesivir vials delivered to states: Govt

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A total of 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid were delivered or dispatched through road and air to various states and union territories from April to May 13, the health ministry said on Friday.

The major consignments received on May 12/13 from Indonesia, Luxembourg, Oman, South Korea, the UK, USISPF, Finland and Greece include oxygen concentrators (1,506), oxygen cylinders (434) and ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (58).

Cumulatively, 10,796 oxygen concentrators, 12,269 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 6,497 ventilators or Bi PAP; about 4.2 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air from April 27 to May 13, the ministry said.

''Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and union territories and institutions is an ongoing exercise,'' it said. The Union health ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated coordination cell has been created in the ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This cell started functioning from April 26. A standard operating procedure has been framed and implemented by the health ministry since May 2, 2021.

The government of India, at the forefront of the ''whole of government'' approach to combat the ongoing COVID-19, has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries or organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge of cases. Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments of the government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to states and union territories, the ministry said.

