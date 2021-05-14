Mumbai Angels Network, a platform for early-stage investments, has invested in Nemo, a cloud-based neobank for small businesses, according to a statement.

The statement, however, did not undisclose the amount invested.

Nemo plans to use the freshly infused capital towards acceleration of product development, hiring, and customer acquisition.

*********************** Govt appoints Hrisheekesh Modak as nominee director on board of BoM *State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said the government has appointed Hrisheekesh Arvind Modak deputy secretary in the Finance Ministry as director on board of the bank.

The bank said it has received the communication from the Finance Ministry about Modak's nomination on May 13, 2021.

*********** InsuranceDekho launches COVID-19 vaccination slot finder * InsuranceDekho, an insurtech startup, has launched 'COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder' - a platform to help citizens across the country to check the availability of vaccination slots near them, as part of the company's effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The facility will assist all in locating vaccination centres nearby and directly visiting the Co-WIN App and book the slot, if available, the company said in a statement. In case of non-availability of a vaccination slot, the said facility will enable the user to receive a prompt notification regarding the slot availability.

To check slot availability, one has to simply visit the company's website and click on the 'COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder' option. The user will then have to click on 'Search by Pincode' or 'Search by District' option to find his/ her nearby vaccination centres; select the age group and click on 'Find Vaccine Centres'.

