Left Menu

Govt eases public procurement rules for COVID supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:28 IST
Govt eases public procurement rules for COVID supplies

The government on Friday said it has temporarily done away with the mandatory local content requirement norms for public procurement of COVID supplies.

The commerce and industry ministry said the exemption would be applicable till September 30.

''The government has exempted the public procurement of supplies required for containment of COVID-19 global pandemic from the applicability of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The government issued Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order on June 15, 2017 to promote domestic production of goods and services and enhance income and employment in the country.

The order aimed at incentivising production linked through local content requirements to encourage domestic manufacturers' participation in public procurement activities over entities merely importing to trade or assemble items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zenlayer to leverage $50 mn to expand India business

Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment a...

Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, US marshals said.An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connect...

Akshaya Tritiya: Jewellers see just 10% of pre-Covid sales as pandemic restrictions hit sentiment

For the second straight year, the gems and jewellery industry is set for almost a washout of business on Akshaya Tritiya as only about 10 per cent of pre-COVID sales of 2019 are expected on Friday amid the raging pandemic sapping footfalls ...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. retail sales take breather, record savings seen underpinning spending

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks faded, but an acceleration is likely in the coming months amid record savings and a reopening economy.The report from the Commerce Department on Friday also s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021