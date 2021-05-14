Zenlayer to leverage $50 mn to expand India business

Left Menu

Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital.The funding round also witnessed the participation of existing investor Volcanics Venture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:52 IST
Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.

The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital.

The funding round also witnessed the participation of existing investor Volcanics Venture. ''With over 700 million active Internet users in India, Zenlayer recognizes the need for better connectivity and reduced data latency.

“With the investment procured from our series C round we aim to further strengthen our team across India for a wider geographical reach,'' Zenlayer India managing director Amit Singh said in a statement.

The team will also serve a more comprehensive set of industries and further expand our network to cater to verticals like gaming, and bitcoin trading platforms, besides the traditional ones like healthcare, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, among others. ''We also plan to build local teams for sales, presales and IDC operations across Bangalore and Hyderabad. Similar to the existing structure in Mumbai and Delhi taking our business team strength to over 20,'' Singh said. To date, the company has raised a total fund of USD 90 million.

Zenlayer founder and CEO Joe Zhu said the company will accelerate the development and adoption of platform-as-a-service and continue to focus on emerging markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

