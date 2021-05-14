Left Menu

Vaccination for 18-44 age bracket in Mizoram from May 17

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Mizoram government will launch its vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 17, an official said on Friday.

State health secretary Lalramnghaka told PTI that priority would be given to vulnerable sections and people who are at greater risk of contracting the disease such as cooking gas distributors, public transport drivers, employees of power and public health engineering departments, journalists and the ones working at post offices, pharmacies, banks and airport.

He, however, clarified that not all beneficiaries would immediately receive the vaccine owing to its shortage.

According to the health secretary, a consignment 16,340 doses of Covishield arrived in the state on Thursday.

The number of beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years is estimated to be around 5.1 lakh.

Lalramnghaka further said that the government has already placed order for more than 10 lakh vials.

According to the state health department, as many as 2,31,589 people have been administered Covishield vaccine until Thursday.

Of that, 51,744 people have received both the doses, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

