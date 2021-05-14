Left Menu

PIL filed by Divyanshu Mishra Anshu and Katni Blood Donors Welfare Society for installation of plasma apheresis machine in Katni, MP

After bringing relief to millions of people in nine districts including Katni by installing a CT Scan machine through a PIL in the High Court, Divyanshu Mishra Anshu has pledged to install a blood component separator plasma apheresis machine in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Katni (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:25 IST
PIL filed by Divyanshu Mishra Anshu and Katni Blood Donors Welfare Society for installation of plasma apheresis machine in Katni, MP
Divyanshu Mishra Anshu. Image Credit: ANI

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 14 (PNN): After bringing relief to millions of people in nine districts including Katni by installing a CT Scan machine through a PIL in the High Court, Divyanshu Mishra Anshu has pledged to install a blood component separator plasma apheresis machine in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. It was demanded through a memorandum but no concrete reply was received. NSUI National Coordinator Divyanshu Mishra Anshu filed a PIL regarding the installation of plasma apheresis blood component separator machine in MP High Court, Jabalpur through advocate Yogesh Soni. The co-petitioner in the said case is Chairman Lokesh Sachdeva from Katni Blood Donors Welfare Society and Shreha Raunak Khandelwal, Women Wing President.

It is known that the population of Katni district is more than 10 lakh. People come to the district hospital for treatment from many small districts nearby. Plasma machine which is also used in many other illnesses is constantly seen saving patients by plasma penetration in Covid-19. In such a situation, not having this facility is itself a matter of sorrow. The public has to go to Jabalpur, about 100 km from Katni, to donate the plasma. Sometimes pregnant women have to go to Jabalpur in case the platelets are low; sometimes the patient dies on the way. Given the increasing outbreak of Covid-19 infection, all the health departments of MP are being asked to install the plasma apheresis machine from April 18 through a letter.

The petitioner Divyanshu Mishra, co-petitioner Lokesh Sachdeva, and Shreha Raunak Khandelwal expressed confidence in the High Court that soon the court will pronounce a proper judgment in the public interest which will give relief to the public. The petition number of the case is WP / 9324 / 2021. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kataria accuses Gehlot of mismanaging anti-Covid fight

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for supplying 1,900 faulty ventilators to the state, BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria asked the state government if arranging oxygen and oxygen beds in the state hospitals wer...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...

Gangster booked for bid to extort Rs 1 cr from bank chairman

Police have registered an offence against gangster Suresh Pujari at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly trying to extort Rs one crore from the chairman of a co-operative bank, an official said on Friday.The case against ...

European stocks jump as energy, retail rise; ends lower for the week

European stocks jumped on Friday, led by gains in energy and retail sectors after the Federal Reserve said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy, easing fears of rising U.S. inflation that pushed the STOXX 600 index int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021