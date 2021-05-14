Left Menu

Sterling set for second week of gains versus dollar

Sterling was on track for a second week of gains against the dollar on Friday, consolidating above $1.40 as the U.S. currency took a breather from a recent rally. The pound is up 1.8% against the dollar since the start of May and is the second best performing G10 currency against the dollar year-to-date, aided by a more hawkish Bank of England, which has begun tapering asset purchases, and by Britain's vaccination drive that has enabled a gradual reopening of the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:34 IST
Sterling set for second week of gains versus dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling was on track for a second week of gains against the dollar on Friday, consolidating above $1.40 as the U.S. currency took a breather from a recent rally.

The pound is up 1.8% against the dollar since the start of May and is the second best performing G10 currency against the dollar year-to-date, aided by a more hawkish Bank of England, which has begun tapering asset purchases, and by Britain's vaccination drive that has enabled a gradual reopening of the economy. Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday.

The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaigns in the world, giving a first shot to almost 70% of the adult population and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths. By 1556 GMT on Friday, sterling was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.4095, off a nearly three-month high of $1.4167 hit earlier this week.

Against the euro, sterling was 0.2% lower at 86.13 pence. "GBP is largely holding onto recent gains and progress on the Indian variant of the virus is yet to have any impact," said ING in a note to clients. "Yet this needs to be watched."

"EUR/GBP did reject levels down at 0.8560 earlier this week quite strongly and we tend to favour more consolidation for the time being." Analysts also say a combination of a stronger UK economic rebound than expected and the belief that any Scottish independence vote is a long way off makes the pound relatively attractive.

Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.1% in March from February, gathering speed for what is expected to be a sharp bounce-back this year after its deep coronavirus slump of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kataria accuses Gehlot of mismanaging anti-Covid fight

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for supplying 1,900 faulty ventilators to the state, BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria asked the state government if arranging oxygen and oxygen beds in the state hospitals wer...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...

Gangster booked for bid to extort Rs 1 cr from bank chairman

Police have registered an offence against gangster Suresh Pujari at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly trying to extort Rs one crore from the chairman of a co-operative bank, an official said on Friday.The case against ...

European stocks jump as energy, retail rise; ends lower for the week

European stocks jumped on Friday, led by gains in energy and retail sectors after the Federal Reserve said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy, easing fears of rising U.S. inflation that pushed the STOXX 600 index int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021