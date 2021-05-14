HIL Q4 net profit at Rs 40.55 cr, sales up 51.8% at Rs 452.06 cr

CK Birla Group building materials and solutions company HIL on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 40.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.07 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, HIL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 51.84 per cent at Rs 452.06 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 297.72 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

HIL's total expenses were at Rs 402.62 crore in Q4/FY2020-21.

For the fiscal year 2020-21 ended on March 31, 2021, HIL net profit was at Rs 187.55 crore. It was Rs 76.71 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was up 18.56 per cent at Rs 1,565.89 crore. It was Rs 1,320.80 crore in FY 2019-20.

HIL CEO and MD Dhirup Roy Choudhary said: ''Our current year results demonstrate the overall resilience of our employees and our robust business model. Despite continued pandemic related uncertainty, we managed to generate a top-line growth of 19 per cent for the full year.'' PTI KRH MKJ

