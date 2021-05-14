Left Menu

CG Power seeks shareholders nod for preferential allotment of shares to SCB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday said it will seek shareholder approval to allot 1.38 crore shares for Rs 101.20 crore to Standard Chartered Bank on a preferential basis to settle liability in an extra-ordinary general meeting on June 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:52 IST
CG Power seeks shareholders nod for preferential allotment of shares to SCB

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Friday said it will seek shareholder approval to allot 1.38 crore shares for Rs 101.20 crore to Standard Chartered Bank on a preferential basis to settle liability in an extra-ordinary general meeting on June 7. Earlier this week on Tuesday, the board of directors of the company had approved the proposal for the issuance and allotment of 1,38,45,000 shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 73.10, including a premium of Rs 71.10 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,01,20,69,500 for consideration other than cash.

The proposal is listed on the agenda of the EGM scheduled on June 7, 2021, a BSE filing stated. After this translation, the shareholding of the promoter and promoter group will come down to 52.68 per cent from 53.22 per cent (as of May 7, 2021). Post issue, the SCB shareholding would be 1.02 per cent in the company against nil at present.

The allotment of shares is for settlement of liability of the company under the guarantee issued by it pursuant to the terms under the Guarantee Settlement Agreement to Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd (SCB), subject to the approval of the shareholders, the filing said.

The CG Power had entered into an agreement in January 2018 under which it had guaranteed the payment/repayment obligations of CG International Holding Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, under the credit facilities aggregating to 44 million euros availed by CG Singapore from SCB.

The outstanding obligations of the company towards SCB under the guarantee agreement and other guarantee documents were agreed to be settled pursuant to an agreement dated November 13, 2020.

As per the guarantee agreement, the company was required to pay 3,664,682 euros to SCB; and issue and allot 1,38,45,000 equity shares of the company to SCB, a qualified institutional buyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kataria accuses Gehlot of mismanaging anti-Covid fight

A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for supplying 1,900 faulty ventilators to the state, BJP leader Gulabchand Kataria asked the state government if arranging oxygen and oxygen beds in the state hospitals wer...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...

Gangster booked for bid to extort Rs 1 cr from bank chairman

Police have registered an offence against gangster Suresh Pujari at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly trying to extort Rs one crore from the chairman of a co-operative bank, an official said on Friday.The case against ...

European stocks jump as energy, retail rise; ends lower for the week

European stocks jumped on Friday, led by gains in energy and retail sectors after the Federal Reserve said there would be no imminent move to tighten monetary policy, easing fears of rising U.S. inflation that pushed the STOXX 600 index int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021