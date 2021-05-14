Left Menu

AfDB and Ethiopia sign $31m grant to boost health and nutrition for children

The African Development Fund’s Board of Directors approved funding for the government’s Multi-Sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project (MASReP) at the end of April. The total budget is $48 million.

AfDB | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:14 IST
AfDB and Ethiopia sign $31m grant to boost health and nutrition for children
Ethiopia’s Seqota Declaration is a commitment to end stunting in children under two by 2030. Image Credit: Pixnio

The African Development Bank and the Government of Ethiopia have signed an agreement for a $31 million grant to boost health and nutrition for children under the age of five.

The African Development Fund's Board of Directors approved funding for the government's Multi-Sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project (MASReP) at the end of April. The total budget is $48 million.

The agreement was signed on 10 May by Yasmin Wohabrebbi, State Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, and Abdul Kamara, Deputy Director-General of the Bank's East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office.

Wohabrebbi said, "In the past two years the government spent close to $31 million from its own sources to execute the Seqota Declaration Innovation Phase. The Multi-Sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project (MASReP) we are signing today will complement the government's investment effort to achieve goals set under the Declaration." The project targets 40 districts in the Amhara and Tigray regions, where nearly 50% of children under the age of five are afflicted by stunting.

Children will benefit from improved access to parent-grown nutritious food and nutrition services while pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers will receive nutrient-dense food crops, livelihood promotion and nutrition counselling. The wider population will gain greater access to water for domestic use and food production. The health, education and nutrition service delivery will benefit from stronger systems and improved infrastructure.

"The agreement further underscores the African Development Bank's commitment to supporting the Ethiopian government's initiatives to end stunting in children under age two by 2030, in line with its Seqota Declaration," said Kamara. He said the project would address the multidimensional causes of stunting.

Ethiopia's Seqota Declaration is a commitment to end stunting in children under two by 2030. The national ministries of health; agriculture, water, irrigation and energy; education; women, children and youth; labour and social affairs; transport; and finance are coordinated in this effort.

The Multi-Sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project is consistent with the government's Ten-Year Strategy and two of the Bank's High Five strategic priorities, namely Feed Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

The African Development Bank's total ongoing commitment in Ethiopia is $1.6 billion, covering the key sectors of basic services, energy, transport, water supply and sanitation, agriculture, governance, and the private sector.

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa LoP demands compensation for kin of those who died due to oxygen shortage

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat on Friday criticised the BJP-led state government for not condoling the deaths of patients reportedly due to lack of oxygen during the past 15-20 days. He also demanded that the state government must...

Soccer-Luiz to leave Arsenal at end of season - reports

Arsenals Brazilian defender David Luiz will leave the Premier league club at the end of the season, according to British media reports on Friday. The 34-year-old has been at Arsenal for two seasons after joining from London rivals Chelsea w...

France to reach 20 mln first COVID-19 shots Saturday - minister

France will have have administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine injection to 20 million people by Saturday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on his Twitter feed.The government had set itself a target to give a first injection to 20 milli...

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17. The company had halted operations temporarily at its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021