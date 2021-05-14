Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17

Hero MotoCorp to resume partial operations at Haryana, Uttarakhand plants from May 17
Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17. The company had halted operations temporarily at its six plants in India in a staggered manner for four days from April 22 to May 2, which was then extended till May 16. In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it is ''gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand – from Monday, May 17.'' Besides producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to the global markets, it added. On resumption of production at the other plants, the company said it ''continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually''. On Sunday the company had announced that it is extending the shutdown of all its plants across India by another week till May 16 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The shutdown also included the Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

