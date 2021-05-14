UK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

UK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easementReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.
"We're serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don't at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday)," he told a Downing Street briefing.
