Left Menu

UK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:45 IST
UK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

"We're serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don't at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday)," he told a Downing Street briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone: Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMDs warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC informed in...

Go maskless? Some Americans wary of new guidelines

Some Americans reacted warily on Friday to new federal guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places, suggesting that many do not feel safe enough yet from COVID-19 to lose their face coverings. Caution and confusion followed ...

Bharat Petroleum sets up makeshift COVID centre on Kochi Refinery premises

A 100-bed makeshift COVID treatment centre started functioning at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limiteds BPCL Kochi Refinery-operated school, adjacent to its premises, in Ambalamugal, Kerala on Friday. BPCL, a Maharatna PSU under the Governm...

UN chief appeals for halt to Israel-Gaza clash

The UN chief is appealing for an immediate halt to fighting between Gaza and Israel.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021