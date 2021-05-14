Bengal traders' body to provide oxygen concentrators to patients for free

An association of traders in West Bengal has launched a programme to offer free oxygen concentrators to patients who require the instrument at their homes to manage respiratory distress, an official said on Friday.

The initiative has been taken by Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association, amid reports of shortage of oxygen concentrators in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

CWBTA president Sushil Poddar said the traders' body rolled out its 'Mission Breathe' drive to facilitate the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''CWBTA is to provide oxygen concentrators, through member associations, to any needy person, on a use-and-return basis. The instrument will be made available to patients who require it at their homes to manage early stage respiratory distress,'' the official said.

It will not charge for the use of the instrument, he said.

Concentrators will be provided round the clock after submitting a form with details and a token refundable advance of Rs 10,000 per machine, Poddar said.

The initiative has been supported by Supertron Foundation.

