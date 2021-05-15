Left Menu

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said the manufacturing capacity for Sputnik V was increasing globally as new manufacturers come on board. RDIF told Reuters it planned to produce enough doses to vaccinate 800 million people in 2021 and that it had "demonstrated its strong commitment to honouring supply contracts".

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 00:11 IST
INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.

Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been much bigger headaches for Moscow-based biotech firm R-Pharm and other private Russian companies picked to make the country's flagship shot to fight the pandemic. President Vladimir Putin has trumpeted the vaccine around the world, and said in March that Russia had signed agreements for the production of 700 million doses abroad.

But Russia had produced just 33 million vaccines as of May 12 and exported fewer than 15 million, according to a Reuters tally that counted each vaccine as consisting of two doses. Russia's output is much lower than the hundreds of millions being made each month by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Interviews with four manufacturers and two people involved in the production process and Russia's supply chain highlight how difficult it is to make Sputnik V and ramp up production. The problems are a warning to foreign partners - including in India - that are planning to mass produce the vaccine and those countries relying on Moscow to supply their inoculation programmes.

With the United States and European countries focused on vaccinating domestic populations, Russia has stepped in the breach, offering shots to more than 50 countries, from Latin America to Asia. But delays in getting shots to those countries gives China and the United States time to fill the gap.

In another blow, Brazil's regulator has denied approval to import Sputnik V, citing incomplete data on its safety and efficacy. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said the manufacturing capacity for Sputnik V was increasing globally as new manufacturers come on board.

RDIF told Reuters it planned to produce enough doses to vaccinate 800 million people in 2021 and that it had "demonstrated its strong commitment to honouring supply contracts". It said it stood by an offer to provide doses for 50 million people in the European Union. Russia is hoping the vaccine will be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Russia's health ministry did not respond to a request for comment on production and other problems outlined by manufacturers. The industry ministry said Sputnik V production was more than meeting the needs of Russia's mass inoculation campaign, and that manufacturers in several other countries, including India and China, were also making the shot.

"Any local issues related to vaccine production are dealt with promptly," it said, adding that the ministry "does its best to ensure that the health system's needs continue to be met in full, and that there is enough vaccine for everyone." "BLINDFOLDED"

R-Pharm's new 27,000 square-metre (290,000 square-foot) factory on the outskirts of Moscow has more than 200 bioreactors that grow the cells that will form the shots. R-Pharm was initially learning the process from scratch and operating the bioreactors was like working "blindfolded", chief executive Alexei Repik told Reuters.

"Vaccine production takes around 1-1/2 months or more, for each series," he said. "Then afterwards, you compare the output to the reference sample. If it matches, you're lucky. If it doesn't, you pour out the product you made." The company has also struggled with global shortages of equipment and raw materials.

R-Pharm was initially gearing up to make 10 million doses a month but by late March had still not produced 1 million doses. It began the process of cell growing in November but its new factory has yet to open officially. Manufacturers contacted by Reuters said the vaccine was particularly difficult to make because of its design as an adenovirus vector vaccine.

The vectors are modified human common cold viruses, used to carry the genetic information into the body that triggers immunity-building. Unlike other adenovirus vaccines, the first and booster shots of Sputnik V, taken 21 days apart, are made up of two different vectors and the first shot is easier to produce than the second, manufacturers said.

"The product is difficult enough and you actually have to make two different drugs," said Biocad chief executive Dmitry Morozov, whose company is also making Sputnik V. In a later comment to Reuters, Morozov said that production had increased sharply in the past month or so, with technical questions resolved and output in the tens of millions of doses.

To deal with the problems, Russia has teamed up with AstraZeneca, whose vaccine uses a different adenovirus shot, two sources familiar with vaccine strategy said. Human trials of a mix-and-match vaccine are under way in several countries. Another option is "Sputnik Light" , a single-dose version of the shot using only the first component.

One private producer, Pharmasyntez, plans to seek permission to produce only the one-dose vaccine, its chief executive, Vikram Punia, said. It sent a first batch for quality controls on May 3. In response to questions, RDIF said both components of the Russian vaccine were being produced and delivered on time.

LAND AND PEOPLE A global rush for equipment has increased Russian producers' problems, and pharmaceutical plants are in limited supply in Russia.

Generium, the biggest producer of Sputnik V doses, re-purposed existing plants to work on the vaccine, as did Biocad, the only other major producer. To expand output, new plants will be needed. Generium is building one to make 200-300 million doses per year, its owner said in March.

The biggest problem for Pharmasyntez's Punia was a lack of experienced staff - producing two doses increases strain on staffing because separate manufacturing spaces and teams are needed. "We can buy equipment, we can build plants. But in biotechnology, competent people is the most important thing. And there are not very many of them," Punia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. DEATHS AND...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

Washington was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and U.S. officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Co...

EXPLAINER-What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life ...

COVID-19: USTR, Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the proposed waiver to provisions of the World Trade Organizations WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS for COVID-19-specific items and rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021