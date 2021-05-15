Russia to restart regular flights with Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others

Russia to restart regular flights with Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and othersReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 00:20 IST
Russia from May 25 will restart regular air travel between Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, the government's coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Friday.
The decision was made with regard to the epidemiological situation in the countries, the government team said, adding the decision was made on a mutual basis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
