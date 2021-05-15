Left Menu

Tea planters' body urges ASDMA to allow vehicles carrying green leaves to ply within curfew hours

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 00:44 IST
Tea planters' body urges ASDMA to allow vehicles carrying green leaves to ply within curfew hours

An association of tea planters on Friday urged the disaster management authority in Assam to grant permission to vehicles carrying green leaves to ply within the curfew hours and exempt them from the odd-even vehicular formula imposed amid a raging second wave of COVID- 19 in the state.

North Eastern Tea Association wrote to Assam State Disaster Management Authority CEO Gyanendra Tripathi, requesting him to allow vehicles laden with green leaves to operate up to 8 pm daily as the commodity is perishable and needs to be processed within a certain period of time after harvesting.

Bidyananda Barkakoty, the adviser of the tea producers' association, said more than 50 per cent of green leaves are produced by small growers, and the perishable leaves are transported to factories for processing.

Noting that the manufacturing of tea is a continuous process, Barkakoty said many staffers at factories are facing hardship to move from home to office or vice versa during the curfew hours.

NETA appealed to the disaster management authority to take appropriate measures according to its May 13 order.

The order stated that movement of persons related to ''manufacturing units of essential commodities'' and ''production facilities which require continuous process'' are exempted from the purview of restriction on movement between 2 pm to 5 am and the odd-even vehicular regulation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first identified in India that could knock a re-opening of the economy off track. DEATHS AND...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

Washington was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and U.S. officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Co...

EXPLAINER-What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life ...

COVID-19: USTR, Piyush Goyal discuss vaccine production and TRIPS waiver

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the proposed waiver to provisions of the World Trade Organizations WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights TRIPS for COVID-19-specific items and rais...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021