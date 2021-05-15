Left Menu

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China; over 200 injured

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 05:33 IST
Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China; over 200 injured

Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two tornadoes kill at least seven in China; over 200 injured

Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.State media said one person...

Venezuela's Maduro says Citgo is key point in opposition dialogue

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the oppositions continued control of Venezuelan-owned U.S. refiner Citgo would be a key point in any eventual dialogue with opponents to resolve the countrys longstanding political crisis. Maduro ear...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellationCritics of Japans plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Frid...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Go maskless Some Americans skeptical of new guidelines, other say its high timeNew U.S. guidance allowing people to go without masks in most places provided one more topic of disagre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021