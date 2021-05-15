Left Menu

WNS Files Fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India New York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS the Company, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM solutions, announced the filing of the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission the SEC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 11:14 IST
WNS Files Fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Annual Report was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021. The document is also available on the Company’s website at www.wns.com. Shareholders may request a printed copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 091; or Gopi Krishnan, email: Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com).

About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2021, WNS had 43,997 professionals across 58 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...

COVID-19 crisis: IAF airlifts 3 empty cryogenic oxygen containers to Kuwait for refilling

Amid the prevailing coronavirus crisis in the country, the India Air Forces IAF IL-76 airlifted three empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Mumbai to Kuwait for refilling on Friday. As per Indian Air Force, another two IAF C-130s airlifted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021