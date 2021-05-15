Bata India appoints Gunjan Shah as the new CEO

Footwear major Bata India Ltd has announced the appointment of Gunjan Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer. Shah will be at the helm of brand's operations in India, the company said in a statement. He takes over from Sandeep Kataria who has been elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.

Shah has extensive experience of working across varied sectors spanning consumer durables, telecom and FMCG. In his previous role, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at Britannia Industries. Ashwani Windlass, Chairman of Bata India Ltd, said the company has been consistently delivering strong growth over the past few years in a highly competitive footwear market.

"Backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands, Shah understands the Indian market's complexities and varied nuances. I am confident that he will add value and strengthen Bata's position in the Indian market." Bata sets more than 4.7 crore pairs of footwear every year and serves 1.2 lakh-plus customers almost every day. (ANI)

