IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, and PanIIT USA organises UAC (United Against COVID) Global Virtual Summit

IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, and PanIIT USA is organising the UAC Global Virtual Summit, with the aim of discussing the role that key players can play in managing and mitigating the COVID-19 situation in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:57 IST
PanIIT. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation, in association with PanIIT Alumni India, and PanIIT USA is organising the UAC Global Virtual Summit, with the aim of discussing the role that key players can play in managing and mitigating the COVID-19 situation in India. The Summit will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM PST/8:30 PM IST/11:00 AM EST.

"United Against COVID" (UAC) is an all-inclusive initiative led by Alumni of IITs, IIMs, and other premier institutes from all over the globe. We are powered by 1000 plus global volunteers, 23 plus institutions, non-profits, and thought leaders. A severe second wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across India, and the country's healthcare system is overwhelmed. The number of new cases and the death toll has risen sharply. Hospitals struggle to accommodate new patients amid an acute shortage of hospital beds, ventilators, and oxygen. We have seen heart-rending scenes of people running desperately from pillar to post to find a hospital bed or life-saving oxygen for their loved ones struggling to breathe. India needs help right away, and many people around the world are asking what they can do.

The top priority so far has been to quickly acquire oxygen concentrators and ship them to India to help save lives - but a lot more needs to be done. Nor will the COVID crisis be over when the current surge abates. "I am inviting every human, association, and public and private agency to join hands with each other and with us. Please help us make a difference and save lives. Please consider donating to support our COVID-19 relief efforts in India," said Sanjiv Goyal, President of the IIT Delhi Excellence Foundation who is spearheading the UAC effort.

"The magnitude of the crisis, and the scale of the human tragedy demand that we all come together. Each one of us must see what we can do to help those in need right now, while at the same time thinking of practical ways to contain and limit the effects of this deadly pandemic as quickly as possible," said Krishen Dhar, Chairman of PanIIT India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

