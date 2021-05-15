Left Menu

EV startup Simple Energy to launch flagship e-scooter on Aug 15

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Saturday announced it will launch its first flagship e-scooter, code-named Mark2, on August 15 this year. While the prototype version Mark1 was ready last year, the startup has now developed the production variant which is based on the prototype, Simple Energy said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:14 IST
EV startup Simple Energy to launch flagship e-scooter on Aug 15

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Simple Energy on Saturday announced it will launch its first flagship e-scooter, code-named Mark2, on August 15 this year. Simple Energy was earlier looking to roll out its maiden vehicle model by mid-this year. The e-scooter will make its debut in Bengaluru in the first phase, which will be followed by Chennai and Hyderabad, Simple Energy said in a release. The company plans to eventually expand its presence to other cities as well later on, it said. Besides setting up its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, the metro city also houses its R&D unit. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, ''We are thrilled to be announcing the launch date. August 15 is a significant milestone for the nation, Simple Energy aims at creating history with a world-class product made by an Indian company.'' He said the launch has been scheduled for mid-August as it expects the situation arising out of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic at present would get better. While the prototype version Mark1 was ready last year, the startup has now developed the production variant which is based on the prototype, Simple Energy said. The flagship e-scooter, which will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode and top speed of 100kmph, is set to be rolled out mid this year with pre-bookings beginning from the launch day itself, followed by the deliveries soon, it said.

The e-scooter will be priced at Rs 1.10 lakh-Rs 1.20 lakh, the company said.

The EV startup is looking to raise Series A funding of USD 15 million (Rs 112 crore) in the third quarter of this year and has released the vehicle testing images, the company said, adding it is also looking to deploy charging stations in Bengaluru prior to the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy sees 1,598 new coronavirus cases, aggregate touches

Puducherry continued to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases as 1,598 fresh infections were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the total positives to 82,545.The toll in the union territory climbed to 1,119 ...

Record 9 million fresh grads in China could face job crunch in 2021

A record-high 9 million students are set to graduate from Chinese universities in the year 2021, and to ensure stable employment to all the newbies in the job market could prove to be an arduous task for the country. The year 2020 has been ...

Blue Tigers striker Jeje Lalpekhlua works with locals to stop overfishing in Mizoram

In a noble gesture to help local people, Blue Tigers, and SC East Bengal striker Jeje Lalpekhlua along with a number of youths from his village -- Model Veng Hnahthial -- have put their hands together to form a group that works day and nigh...

Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.Gangjee 74-72-70 is now even par fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021