Dr Latha Rajendran - the foster daughter of Dr MGR and her son Dr Kumar Rajendran handed over Rs 10 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund

Dr Latha Rajendran, foster daughter of Late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran and Founder - Secretary of Dr MGR Home and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired along with Dr Kumar Rajendran, President of the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and presented a cheque for Rs 10,00,000 (Rs Ten Lakhs) towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:17 IST
Dr Latha Rajendran and Dr Kumar Rajendran handed over Rs 10 Lakhs to TN CM MK Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Latha Rajendran, foster daughter of Late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran and Founder - Secretary of Dr MGR Home and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired along with Dr Kumar Rajendran, President of the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and presented a cheque for Rs 10,00,000 (Rs Ten Lakhs) towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Dr Latha Rajendran and Dr Kumar Rajendran manage the Dr MGR Janaki College for Arts and Science for Women in Adyar, Chennai and are involved in various social service organisations which are working towards the rehabilitation of Differently - Abled persons in Tamil Nadu.

It is to be recalled that MK Stalin had earlier called for contributions for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to provide facilities to treat the persons affected with COVID-19. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

