WB vaccination centres start implementing 12-16 week interval between two doses of Covishield

With the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in West Bengal implementing the minimum gap of 12 weeks or 84 days between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine from Saturday a large number of people who had come to the CVCs had to return home.

Earlier the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was six to eight weeks.

A large number of people including senior citizens had come to Covid vaccination centres for their second dose of Covishield vaccine from far off places as they were not aware that the government has started implementing the 12 weeks to the 16-week interval between the first dose and second doses of the Covishield vaccine.

''We have come from Naihati. We were not aware the gap had been extended and we came to know after arriving here that a second dose will be available after 84 days,'' said a middle-aged woman who came along with her husband.

''We have to take huge trouble and spend a lot of money to come to the vaccination centre as local train services are suspended. We were earlier told to come after 42 days and now suddenly it had been changed and we were not informed. We don't know when we will get our second dose at all,'' the woman said.

Many people had queued up in the vaccination centres in the city and in the districts from the morning for their second dose of the vaccine after 42 days but had to return as they had not completed the 84-day interval between the two doses.

The West Bengal government in an order on Friday said the second dose of the Covishield vaccine would be administered to beneficiaries at 12-16 weeks interval after the first dose instead of the earlier interval of 6-8 weeks.

