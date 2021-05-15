Left Menu

Nicholas Healthcare Announces to Augment Supply of Critical Care Medicines Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Nicholas Healthcare Limited, a pioneer of the global healthcare ecosystem, announces to have augmented its supply of critical care medicines, medical consumables, and lifesaving medical equipmentdevices like Medical Oxygen Concentrator amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 case in the country when HCPs are continuously grappling with the shortage of these essential medical essentials to provide timely treatment to patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:08 IST
Nicholas Healthcare Announces to Augment Supply of Critical Care Medicines Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Nicholas Healthcare Limited, a pioneer of the global healthcare ecosystem, announces to have augmented its supply of critical care medicines, medical consumables, and lifesaving medical equipment/devices like Medical Oxygen Concentrator amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 case in the country when HCPs are continuously grappling with the shortage of these essential medical essentials to provide timely treatment to patients. The company is already supplying more than 5 million pre-filled syringes and prepares to deliver additional 5 million syringes for filling most critical medicine such as Enoxaparin injection which is used as blood thinner to prevent blood clots. Nicholas has also ramped up its supply chain to dispense the increased quantity of many other critical medicines such as Methyl Prednisolone inj, Heparin inj, Meropeneminj, Favipiravir tabs, & other immunity boosters etc.

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen for critical treatment of COVID patients, Nicholas has been proactive in timely delivery of more than 2500 oxygen concentrators to various hospitals. The company is now prepared to deliver additional 5000 oxygen concentrators in next 2/3 weeks. Moreover, approx. 4.80 lakhs boxes of global quality surgical and non-surgical gloves are also supplied in this pandemic.

Commenting on the need of increased supply of these medical consumables and drugs, Mr. Kapil Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Healthcare shared, “Being a part of global healthcare ecosystem, we understand our responsibility of development, manufacturing, and delivery of prescription drugs to ensure that we deliver on our commitment of healthier India. In this pandemic, it is important for us to quickly bridge the gap in demand and supply of crucial medicines, equipments etc. help HCPs to save lives. Making healthcare accessible to all has always been our priority and with wide distribution network across India.” Nicholas Healthcare is present in more than 150 cities covering 5000+ medical institutions. This coverage will be tripled in next one year. About Nicholas Healthcare Nicholas Healthcare is a pioneer of the global healthcare ecosystem enabling accessibility to medicines worldwide. With their extensive roots in the healthcare industry, they vouch for quality, affordability and innovation at every step and focuses primarily on building a healthier nation. Since its inception, company’s continuous endeavour is to maintain high-quality production, quality control monitoring and cutting-edge methodologies to be global leaders in the development, manufacturing and delivery of prescription drugs. They follow a customer-centric, research-driven approach to understand the needs of the healthcare industry and deliver on that. Image: Mr.Kapil Jain, CEO, Nicholas Healthcare PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...

COVID-19: Liquid Medical Oxygen, oxygen cylinders arrive at Mumbai port from Kuwait

A Kuwaiti ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on Saturday, carrying three semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen 25 metric tonnes each and 1000 oxygen cylinders on board, to help India combat the coronavirus pandemic. External Affair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021