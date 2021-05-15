MP extends ban on interstate bus movement till May 23

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan till May 23, as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state government had on May 7 issued an order banning the interstate movement of passenger buses, which was effective till Saturday.

As per the new order issued by the state transport department, the ban on bus movement to and from the COVID-19- affected states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 23, additional commissioner transport Arvind Saxena said.

The ban also covers vehicles that have All India tourist permits, the official added.

Madhya Pradesh Friday reported 8,087 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 7,16,708 and toll to 6,841.

