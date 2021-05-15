Left Menu

11 from same family drowned after vehicle plunges into canal in Pakistan: report

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 persons, including three women and seven children, of the same family, were drowned after their vehicle plunged into a canal in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report. The accident happened on Friday in Sheikhupura district when the vehicle heading towards Khanqah Dogran from Qila Didar Singh skidded off the road and plunged into the canal, ARY News reported.

After being informed of the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the accident spot and retrieved the bodies from the canal. The bodies were shifted to hospitals for medico-legal formalities, the report said.

Rescue officials were of the view that the van plunged into the canal due to overspeeding and the unavailability of a safety fence along the road.

"Among those killed are seven children, three women, and a man, who belong to the same family," a senior police official was quoted as saying in the report.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan as every year thousands of people are killed in similar types of accidents.

In November last year, a rickshaw carrying family members in Punjab overturned and fell into a canal in which at least 19 people died.

