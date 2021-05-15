This Summer Shop for Symphony Air Coolers on No Cost EMIs Starting Rs. 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Left Menu

Shop online from a wide range of Symphony coolers on zero down payment and get it home delivered within the same day Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Indian summers are notorious for their unabating temperatures as a result of which cooling appliances become a necessity.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:00 IST
Shop online from a wide range of Symphony coolers on zero down payment and get it home delivered within the same day Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Indian summers are notorious for their unabating temperatures as a result of which cooling appliances become a necessity. The most popular option that consumers prefer are air coolers, as they are relatively inexpensive, offer optimal cooling, and are eco-friendly. One of the best brands in the air cooler industry is Symphony. Customers can shop for Symphony coolers on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 667 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Symphony coolers come with advanced features like the electric humidity control that prevents humid air from circulating indoors and maintains a cool airflow. The EMI Store offers a wide array of Symphony coolers based on their type, capacity, features and price range. Some of the best-selling Symphony air coolers available on the EMI Store are mentioned below with their starting EMIs. 1. Symphony tower air cooler on EMIs starting Rs. 875/Month 2. Symphony desert air cooler on EMIs starting Rs. 1,125/Month 3. Symphony personal air cooler on EMIs starting Rs. 800/Month 4. Symphony 35 Litre air cooler on EMIs starting Rs. 917/Month Customers from cities like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat can shop for Symphony coolers online on the EMI Store. The best part about shopping online from the EMI Store is that you can get air coolers on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and several other discounts. You can choose a convenient repayment tenor ranging from 3-24 months and get the air cooler delivered within 24 hours*. Go ahead and shop from the comfort of your home on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 4 easy steps: 1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the air cooler you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Add your shipping address and click on ‘Generate OTP’. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number. Ordered item will be delivered to your home on the same day*.

*Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

