Oxygen Express from Odisha reaches Chennai

The second Oxygen Express train with two tankers of medical oxygen from Odisha arrived in the city early on Saturday as the demand for the life-saving gas increased following a spike in COVID infections in the southern state.

The train reached Tiruvallur railway station around 6 am, Southern Railway said in a tweet and shared a video of the train arriving at the station.

''#OxygenExpress loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) with 2 tankers carrying 31.4 MT of oxygen arrived in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu at 06.00hrs today,'' it said.

With this, 111.4 metric tonnes of oxygen have been delivered to Tamil Nadu so far.

The cryogenic tankers mounted on trucks were filled with liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and loaded onto the flat wagons and transported by rail through RO-RO (Roll-On and Roll-off) service.

The RO-RO service would facilitate door-to-door delivery of oxygen at the hospitals as required by the state governments without having to unload from the railway wagon and refill them again, thereby cutting down the transmit time ''immensely,'' Southern Railway said.

