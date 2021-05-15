Left Menu

Cholamandalam Financial's standalone Q4 net at Rs 31.97 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:32 IST
Cholamandalam Financial's standalone Q4 net at Rs 31.97 crore

Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd has reported a standalone profit of Rs 31.97 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The city-based Murugappa Group company registered standalone profit of Rs 25.36 crore during the corresponding quarter last.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, standalone profits stood at Rs 21.71 crore against Rs 83.33 crore a year ago.

The standalone total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 50.74 crore from Rs 28.66 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the standalone total income was Rs 58.14 crore against Rs 90.90 crore last year.

The company, in a statement, said the standalone profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2021 was lower on account of lower dividend income and interest cost recognised on borrowing made for equity investment in a subsidiary company.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, a subsidiary in general insurance, registered a gross written premium of Rs 4,705 crore in FY '21 against Rs 4,824 crore last year.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, registered a total income of Rs 43.59 crore for the year ending March 31, 2021 against Rs 48.90 crore registered in the same period last year.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd said it disbursed Rs 26,043 crore in FY '21 compared to Rs 29,091 crore last year.

The decline was primarily due to lower disbursements in Q1 and Q2 of FY 2021 due to COVID-19 enforced lockdown, the company said.

The board of directors, which met on Friday, recommended a final dividend of 55 per cent being Rs 0.55 per equity share of face value of Re 1 of the company for the year ending March 31, 2021 - subject to shareholders approval, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...

Pondy Lt Guv seeks people's cooperation in fighting COVID-19 spread

Expressing concern over the rise in number of coronavirus cases, Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday sought the cooperation of the public in containing the spread of COVID-19.Addressing reporters after visiting the Co...

Bengal govt to impose 15-day complete lockdown from May 16 to stem Covid spread

West Bengal will go under a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30, the state government announced, as it put in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including prohibiting vehicular movement and disallowing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021