Left Menu

Amazon India launches free video streaming service on shopping app

Amazon on Saturday said it has launched new free video streaming service miniTV in India - a global first - that will allow users to watch curated content across web-series, tech news, food, beauty and fashion, among others.The service will be available on Amazons shopping app and will be ad-supported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:47 IST
Amazon India launches free video streaming service on shopping app

Amazon on Saturday said it has launched new free video streaming service 'miniTV' in India - a global first - that will allow users to watch curated content across web-series, tech news, food, beauty and fashion, among others.

The service will be available on Amazon's shopping app and will be ad-supported. ''miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more...With the launch of miniTV, Amazon.in shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos,'' a statement said.

While miniTV is available on Amazon's shopping app for Android phones, it will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months, it added.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings in the country – miniTV and Prime Video. miniTV is free and does not require a separate app, while Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers content like Amazon Originals, movies and TV shows in English and 9 Indian languages. miniTV will offer content from studios like TVF, Pocket Aces; comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, and Shruti Arjun Anand; tech expert Trakin Tech; fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar and Malvika Sitlani; and food-related content from Kabita's Kitchen and Gobble. Content consumption has grown manifold in the last few years, especially amid the pandemic. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Zee5 have seen significant growth in user numbers.

By adding content to e-commerce platforms, companies are hopeful of driving greater engagement and increasing the amount of time spent on these platforms.

Amazon rival, Flipkart had launched a similar service in 2019. The video streaming service 'Flipkart Videos' is also ad-supported and is available for free for users on Flipkart's app. The content available is a mix of short films and episodic series.

However, data around user number or time spent was not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all precaut...

No other league can compete with IPL, it's at different level: Wahab Riaz

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has said that the Indian Premier League IPL is at a different level and no other league in the world can compete with it. He also said that all the best international players make their presence felt in the IPL and...

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.The owner of the building had be...

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party promised a middle class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new Polish Deal to recover from the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021