Left Menu

Kejriwal announces launch of oxygen concentrator bank for patients under home isolation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:58 IST
Kejriwal announces launch of oxygen concentrator bank for patients under home isolation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the launch of an oxygen concentrator bank for COVID patients requiring oxygen support in home isolation or those recuperating after discharge from hospital. He said despite declining cases and positivity rate in the national capital, there would be no laxity in the fight against the virus. Each district in Delhi will have a stock of 200 concentrators that will be rushed to the doorsteps of the patients requiring oxygen within two hours, Kejriwal said at an online briefing.

Those requiring oxygen concentrators can call on the helpline number -- 1031 -- and it will be provided free of cost after it is recommended by the doctors, he said.

''The oxygen bank will have 200 oxygen concentrators in each of the 11 districts for COVID patients under home isolation and for patients who have returned home after recovery from hospital but require oxygen support as recommended by the doctors,'' said the chief minister. The COVID patients who are not enrolled under home isolation protocol of the Delhi government may call 1031 and avail of the oxygen concentrator facility, he said.

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said the COVID patients under home isolation or those discharged from the hospital can avail the facility of the first oxygen concentrator bank in Delhi, after it is prescribed by the doctors.

Oxygen concentrators are portable devices that enrich oxygen content in the air breathed by a person.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, there are 42,482 COVID patients under home isolation out of 66,295 active cases.

Kejriwal said often oxygen level drops in COVID patients and they can be saved from further deterioration if oxygen is given immediately . ''If patients under home isolation require oxygen, our team will ensure the oxygen concentrator reaches them within two hours. A technician will also accompany the team to explain to the family members how to use the the device.'' Delhi government doctors will stay in touch with all those who are being given oxygen concentrators. If the need arises to send them to a hospital, it will be taken care of, he said.

The oxygen concentrators will be returned after the patients do not need it. The devises will be sanitised, and given to other patients in need, he added.

A team of Delhi government doctors will first ensure whether a person needs an oxygen concentrator or not. It will be provided after they give their recommendation, Kejriwal said.

The oxygen concentrators will be delivered at the doorstep of patients by OLA Foundation and Give India, he said, thanking the two organisations.

Atul Satija, GiveIndia CEO and founder said, ''Through this initiative, we will provide oxygen concentrators to those who are in home-isolation or in recovery right at their doorstep.'' The chief operating officer of Ola Gaurav Porwal said, ''As part of the O2forIndia initiative, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to home isolation patients via the Ola app, and Ola cabs will provide free doorstep delivery and pick up.'' The chief minister hoped that the COVID cases and positivity rate will gradually decline.

The number of COVID 19 cases in past 24 hours have further declined to around 6,500 with the positivity rate slipping to 11 per cent. The number of fresh cases were around 8,500 and the positivity rate was 12 per cent on Friday, he said.

''However, there is no laxity in our work. Yesterday, we prepared 500 additional ICU beds, and 500 similar beds were prepared four days ago.'' Kejriwal lauded the doctors and engineers for making 1,000 ICU beds ready in Delhi in the last 15 days, saying they have set an example before the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroys building with AP bureau

An Israeli airstrike has destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press offices in the Gaza Strip.The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no ...

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all precaut...

No other league can compete with IPL, it's at different level: Wahab Riaz

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has said that the Indian Premier League IPL is at a different level and no other league in the world can compete with it. He also said that all the best international players make their presence felt in the IPL and...

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.The owner of the building had be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021