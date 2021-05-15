Left Menu

UAE airlines Etihad, flydubai cancel Tel Aviv flights

United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, joining American and European airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating hostilities there.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, joining American and European airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating hostilities there. Airlines in the UAE, which established diplomatic relations with Israel last year, have only in the past few months launched regular services to Israel.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad has suspended all passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv from Sunday, it said on its website, citing the conflict. "Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers," it said.

Flydubai has also cancelled flights from Dubai on Sunday, its website shows, though two flights operated on Saturday. Other flights are scheduled for next week, according to its website. The airline has recently operated fewer than its scheduled four daily flights, citing a drop in demand.

Armed Palestinian groups have repeatedly shelled the Tel Aviv area during hostilities that erupted on Monday, leading to several airlines cancelling flights this week.

